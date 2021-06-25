Home > Bollywood Neena Gupta in shocked disbelief on the ‘lies written about her Zainab Nasir | June 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Neena Gupta was startled after receiving the shocking news of her taking a sales job in a carpet showroom.



Recently, Neena launched her autobiography known as Sach Kahun Toh which highlighted the ups and downs in her professional and personal life. She mentioned the struggles she faced as a single parent in raising her daughter.

In a chat with Quint, Neena said, “So many times, you don't know what lies people have written about me. When I was very new here, I remember they wrote in some film magazine, 'Neena Gupta is working as a salesgirl in Shyam Ahuja's shop.”

She added, "Believe me, I did not know who Shyam Ahuja was at that time. We couldn't afford Shyam Ahuja, I did not know who he is. I asked my friends about him. They said he has a carpet shop.”

Neena quoted, "Focus on your work; don't focus on men."