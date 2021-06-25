Home > Bollywood Shruti Haasan makes lockdown more tolerable by working out regularly Zainab Nasir | June 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Shruti Haasan gave insight into her workout routine which included regular dancing to the 90’s music.



Shruti shared her pictures on Instagram, where she was seen with a messy hairdo conducting her fitness regime.

Taking to Twitter, Shruti wrote, “Loving that burn and glow knowing I’m strengthening my body and mind- only the toughest steel. Getting into a double workout today cause like many people this lockdown I took it a little easier than I should have but what counts is getting back on the routine and not punishing yourself mentally.”

She added, “I’m obsessed with fight training and mixing it up with good old-fashioned cardio and most secretly I dance to 90’s music for hours.”

On the work front, Shruti was seen in the film Vakeel Saab and also has Laabam ined up in her kitty.