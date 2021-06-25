Home > Bollywood

Shruti Haasan makes lockdown more tolerable by working out regularly

June 25, 2021
Actress Shruti Haasan gave insight into her workout routine which included regular dancing to the 90’s music.

Shruti shared her pictures on Instagram, where she was seen with a messy hairdo conducting her fitness regime.

Taking to Twitter, Shruti wrote, “Loving that burn and glow knowing I’m strengthening my body and mind- only the toughest steel. Getting into a double workout today cause like many people this lockdown I took it a little easier than I should have but what counts is getting back on the routine and not punishing yourself mentally.”

She added, “I’m obsessed with fight training and mixing it up with good old-fashioned cardio and most secretly I dance to 90’s music for hours.”

On the work front, Shruti was seen in the film Vakeel Saab and also has Laabam ined up in her kitty.

