Police arrests Payal Rohatgi for allegedly abusing her neighbours Zainab Nasir | June 25, 2021

Actress Payal Rohatgi has been arrested by Ahmedabad city police for threatening her neighbours on Friday.



An FIR was lodged against Payal on Thursday. But she was later released on bail.

The former Big Boss contestant has been living in a residential society of Ahmedabad with her parents.

She had been harassing her neighbours and bullying the children.

During the society’s annual general meeting, Payal allegedly abused the society members on the Whatsapp group.

The actress had also been arrested in 2019 for posting inappropriate and objectionable content on her social media against the iconic political leaders of India such as the Nehru-Gandhi family.

In an interview with a leading daily, she said, "Thank you everybody for getting me out. I was very scared in jail, but now I am very happy. I have been politically victimized.”