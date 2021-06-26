Home > Bollywood Sushmita Sens boyfriend responds to online marriage proposal on her behalf: Watch here Web Desk | June 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is smitten by her boyfriend Rohman Shawl's reaction to an online proposal by a fan.

On Friday, the actor engaged in an Instagram Live Chat session with her daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl at her home.

During the live session, Sushmita's younger daughter, who was reading the comments from fans, read aloud a fan's proposal to Sushmita, "Will you marry me?"

Before Sushmita could respond to the loved-up comment by fan, boyfriend Rohman jumped in and answered on her behalf.



"No," he said firmly to which Sushmita instantly burst out laughing.

