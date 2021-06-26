Home > Bollywood Inside Arjun Kapoors star-studded birthday bash: See Photos Web Desk | June 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Inside Arjun Kapoor's star-studded birthday bash: See Photos

Bollywood celebrities came together Friday night to celebrate the birthday bash of actor Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun's star-studded birthday, that was hostedat The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai was attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Karan Johar and more.





Half-sister Khushi Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor were also spotted entering the hotel.

Half- sister Janhvi Kapoor also sent special wishes for her beloved 'bhaiya' on Instagram ahead of the party.

"You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya," she captioned alongside a photo of Arjun Kapoor and siblings.









