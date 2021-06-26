Home > Bollywood Salman Khan says one shouldnt repeat same mistakes again Sakina Mehdi | June 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Salman Khan says one shouldn’t repeat same mistakes again

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan spoke about making mistakes in life during a chat with Kabir Bedi about his autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor.

Khan said, “It is the most difficult to own the mistakes that one has done. Everyone denies that. I am one of those persons sitting right in front of you. I always said, ‘yeh maine nahi kiya (I haven’t done this).”

He added, “But if you have said that ‘yes, I’ve made this mistake and I’ve tried to rectify it’, that takes a lot of courage.”

The 55-year-old admitted, “There are times when I have made mistakes. I have come and said sorry. Mistakes do happen but then repeating the same mistakes again is not okay.”

In his book, Bedi has opened up about his career, relationships, success, failure, love and triumph.