Home > Bollywood On completing 29 years in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan interacts with fans in ‘Ask SRK session Bakhtawar Ahmed | June 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

On completing 29 years in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan interacts with fans in ‘Ask SRK’ session

The King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan completed 29 marvelous years in Bollywood recently. The actor, who has been ruling the industry with his charm and outstanding performances over the years.

Known as the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh made his big Bollywood debut with 1992 release Deewana and managed to win hearts of his millions of fans with his charming personality.

With his stellar performances, the superstar emerged as the King of romance and redefined love for the fans in his films.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star has been ruling the silver screen and the hearts of his fans all over the world for 29 years now and to celebrate the special occasion, the Raees star decided to interact with his fans in an Ask Me anything session on Twitter.

While it was a perfect treat for the audience as the Chennai Express actor answered their questions regarding his upcoming projects to sharing some of his important life lessons as well. Take a look at it here.

After a break of two-years, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan star, who was last seen on big screen in Aanand L Rai directorial Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, is all set to mark his comeback in upcoming action film Pathan.