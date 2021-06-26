Home > Bollywood Farah Khan feels theatre goers will want ‘paisa vasool entertainment after pandemic Sakina Mehdi | June 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Farah Khan feels theatre goers will want ‘paisa vasool entertainment’ after pandemic

Indian film director Farah Khan sat down for an interview and shared what people going to theatre after the pandemic will expect from filmmakers.

The producer said, “When people come out of the pandemic and go to the theatre, they’ll want to go to watch a big ticket entertaining film because everything else I’m getting to watch while I sit in my bedroom.”

She added, “So, if I’m going to take time out of my life, wear a mask and get into a theatre with other people, it better be paisa vasool entertainment.”

Khan further added, “Because I’m happily watching small and medium films on the OTT platforms, and I’m loving that. But the big feel and experience I want to watch on the big screen. I may go to the big screen only to experience that.”