Anushka Sharma flaunts new hairdo, opens up about post delivery hair fall in latest post

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, who embraced motherhood after giving birth to daughter Vamika earlier this year, has recently shared her later hairdo pictures with fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress posted a bunch of her latest snaps, flaunting her new look. In the caption of the post, the PK actress revealed about her battle with her post-delivery hair fall issue.

The actress wrote, "When post-baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more. Thank you. You are FAB!! And sonamkapoor for connecting us."





Within minutes, fans flooded her post with compliments and wishes. Her husband Virat Kohli also took to the comments section of the post to react to the picture. He summarized his emotions by commenting with three red heart emoticons.

In the stunning pictures, the NH10 star sported a white top, paired it with a mustard colored jacket. She also added simple accessories to her look including a elegant neckpiece.

In her post, the actress thanked her hairstylist for the tremendous work and also showered love on Sonam Kapoor for putting her in touch with the hairstylist.

The star couple Virat and Anushka welcomed their first child Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple has strictly announced that they wont be sharing any pictures of their little girl to the world on social media to maintain privacy.