Minissha Lamba reveals why she wont date anyone from film industry

Minissha Lamba reveals why she won’t date anyone from film industry

Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba appeared in an interview and while talking about her past relationships she revealed she would never date anyone from the film industry.

The Bachna Ae Haseeno actor shared that her ex-boyfriend who was an actor as well cheated on her. She thinks in the entertainment business it’s hard to ignore the temptation.

Lamba said, “The reason why I would always shy away from wanting to date anyone from the industry, not just actors, was just this. Because there is so much temptation around all the time.”

She added, “I don’t want to say anything because there are a lot of people who are dating actors and it is not right to make a statement that will hurt somebody. But this was a decision that I took for myself and I would rather not. Because relationships, I feel, already are so difficult.”