Pooja Hegde is tackling the pandemic one day at a time | June 27, 2021

Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde is taking one step at a time to adjust to the 'new normal.'

The star who herself tested positive for COVID-19 last month says that she is trying her best to have a positive outlook in this situation.

"It’s a good thing to stay in and not step out unless it is absolutely essential. Let’s just take it one day at a time, one pandemic day at a time," says Pooja.



"About staying positive, I try doing that by keeping myself busy with things I like doing, learning new skills like reading, also exercising or doing some yoga, and spending time with my family,” she says.



“As of now, it has kind of upset things in terms of schedule. But it’s a very small thing to be complaining about right now. A lot of people have lost their lives… When I’m ready to work, I’ll be ready to go back in full swing,” she assures.

