Tripti Dimri reflects on four years journey in Bollywood

Bollywood actress Tripti Dimri sat down for an interview with a publication and revealed why she didn’t do any projects for 2 years.

In Poster Boys released in 2017, Dimri played a supporting role, after a year she got a lead role in Laila Majnu. She also starred in web film titled Bulbbul.

While reflecting on her journey in the film industry, the actor shared, “I hail from Delhi and I started off as a model and was doing commercial ads there. I didn’t want to pursue acting as a career, even though it did cross my mind. I never made an effort in that direction as I had no contacts and didn’t know how to go about it. Besides, for a career in movies, I would have had to shift base to Mumbai, which my parents would not have allowed.”

She continued, “It was through social media that the team of Poster Boys spotted me and approached me. I told them that I don’t know anything about acting, yet I auditioned and to my surprise, got selected. It was only after the release of the film that my parents thought it was time for me to move to Mumbai. Soon after, I bagged Laila Majnu as the female lead. Luck seemed to be on my side as I realized where Bollywood enthusiasts complained about struggles, here I was... with good projects coming my way right from the beginning.”

The 27-year-old was asked if she faced any issues while shooting, to which she responded, “Honestly, at the time when I did Laila Majnu, I hadn’t done even a single workshop. I was unaware of the process one goes through while playing a lead in a film. So these workshops, character reading sessions and discussions over backstories were all new to me. When I used to attend these discussions with Imtiaz Ali sir (who co-wrote the screenplay and presented the film), Sajid Ali (director) and Avinash Tiwary (co-star), I would sit there with blank expressions.”

Dimri added, “The first schedule of the film was a little challenging for me. Before the second schedule rolled out, the team asked me to take up acting classes. It was during this course that I enjoyed acting and realized I want to pursue it as my profession. So, when I landed on the set for the second schedule, the team was happy to see the improvement in me.”

The interviewer then asked Dimri about her two year gap between her web film and Laila Majnu. She replied, “It was demotivating... For how long can you keep your hopes high? You can do that for one or two months and then you get tired. I waited for good scripts to come my way, but it wasn’t happening.”

She further added, “So that was the most difficult phase, because I would get up every day wondering what's next, especially when all my friends were working. It was too stressful for me. With free time on hand, I enrolled myself in acting classes. I wouldn’t be 10 per cent of what you see me as an actor today, had I not utilized that free time wisely.”