Kareena Kapoor blasts Salman Khan, says hes bad actor
Sakina Mehdi | June 27, 2021

Kareena Kapoor blasts Salman Khan, says he’s bad actor

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared in an interview with a publication and shared her views about superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s acting.

While talking about the Radhe actor, Kapoor said, “I'm not at all a Salman fan. I don't like him, he's a very bad actor. I tell him that he hams all the time."

Whereas, Kapoor couldn’t stop gushing of the Devdas star. She said, “I'm totally in love with him. Don't even ask me about him because if I start I won't stop talking about him for hours. Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh are the only two actors I admire.”



She added, "There is something about Shahrukh that is amazing. He has that very boy next door appeal which makes every girl want to take him home to her parents. His performances touch me.”