Home > Bollywood Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note as she wraps up filming ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi Bakhtawar Ahmed | June 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note as she wraps up filming ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has wrapped up shooting of her upcoming drama film Gangubai Kathiawadi nearly after two years.

The actress, who has given numerous blockbuster hits in her career, has reflected on her journey of working with one of the ace filmmakers of B Town, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The Raazi actress called it as a ‘life changing experience’ of her life.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Highway actress shared a bunch of snaps from the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi and confirmed its wrap.

In the caption, the Gully Boy star wrote, “We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later!.”





The 2 States actress reflected how COVID-19 induced lockdowns were a challenge for the team to complete filming the project. She wrote, “This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience!”

Alia continued, “Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today!”

She also wrote for the Padmavaat director that, “I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you.”

“When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed.”

“P.S - special mention to my crew - my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!”

The official teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped in February 2021 and was shared by the actress with caption reading, "in cinemas 30th July, 2021." The trailer took social media by storm.







