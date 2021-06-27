Home > Bollywood Neena Gupta to work with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time Sakina Mehdi | June 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Veteran Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is currently shooting for her upcoming film titled Goodbye alongside Megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

After 40 years in the film industry, this is the first time that Gupta is sharing the screen with Bachchan.

Gupta told a publication, “Everybody is surprised that this is my first film with him, but that’s the truth! Chalo, at least now I get to work with him. Yes, there was one project that we were in discussion for, but in the end, it didn’t materialise... I don’t know why.”

Goodbye is directed by Vikas Bahl and Gupta is playing role of Bachchan’s wife. She shared, “Initially, I used to be very nervous on the set. Honestly, I was a little in awe of him. However, as time went by, we chatted a lot on the set, and I became normal.”