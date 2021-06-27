Home > Bollywood Rashmika Mandanna makes headlines as fan travels miles to meet her Zainab Nasir | June 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna’s fan Tripathi travelled from Telengana to Kodagu in Karnataka just to meet her, a distance of almost 900km.

Rashmika gained a massive fan following through her versatile performances in films like Dear Comrade and Bheeshma. She has not only gained acclaim in the South but also in the North of India.

Taking to Twitter, Rashmika wrote, "Guys it just came to my notice that one of you had travelled super far and have gone home to see me.. Please don’t do something like that..i feel bad that I didn’t get to meet you... I really really hope to meet you one day but for now show me love here.. I’ll be happy!"

The actress is currently away shooting for her Hindi projects in Mumbai due to which she did not get to meet her fan.

She was busy shooting for her second Bollywood film, Goodbye, starring alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a lead role. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl.

The fan was sent back home after the residents of her area filed a complaint with the police.