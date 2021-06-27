Home > Bollywood

Kabir Bedi recalls going through financial crisis during his days in Hollywood

Sakina Mehdi|June 27, 2021
Indian actor Kabir Bedi appeared in an interview with a publication and spoke about his son’s suicide and going through financial problems during his Hollywood days.

Bedi shared, “Hollywood had no qualms about taking a white actor, painting him brown and giving him the role that you were best for.”

He went on, “I adapted to this by saying, ‘Okay, I will simply play the foreigner in Hollywood. I don’t restrict myself to Asian or Indian.’ And therefore, the roles that I got, one of the huge roles that I got with Michael Caine in a film called Ashanti, I played a Tuareg tribesman.”

Kabir then revealed he went bankrupt, he said, “I went through traumatic experiences with my son’s suicide, with my bankruptcy in Hollywood. It’s very humiliating for a celebrity to be bankrupted. But you have to find ways of rising, and resurrecting yourself. All through my life, I’ve reinvented myself.”

