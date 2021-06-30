Home > Bollywood Anupam Kher gives update on wife Kirron’s health: She is doing much better Eesha Iftikhar | June 30, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Earlier this year, news of actor-politician Kirron Kher’s battle with cancer worried her fans and followers.

After months of people sending in their well-wishes, Kirron’s husband and actor Anupam Kher has come forward with some good news about her physical health.



Replying to one fan who asked about his wife’s situation, Anupam replied, “She is much better,” and then went on to divulge how his family is dealing with the health crisis.

“It is a very natural phenomena to support people near you, and that is what I have been doing. Aur baaki toh kuch nahi kar sakte hum. Doctors are doing their best job. We have got the best doctors around and I can only be positive and optimistic and believe in the brilliance of doctors and pray,” he wrote.

The actor continues, “My brother is also a cancer survivor, [so there is hope]. Being optimistic and choosing to be happy always helps in every way”.

It was Happy Birthday actor who released a statement in April to reveal that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a type of a blood cancer.

Anupam also told the fans that Kirron is currently getting the best possible treatment there is.

On Kirron’s birthday recently, Anupam and her son Sikander Kher also shared videos of the actress who looked relatively better and happy amongst her loved ones.