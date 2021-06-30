Home > Bollywood Kangana gets renewed passport, will soon be joining 'Dhaakad' team in Budapest Eesha Iftikhar | June 30, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Kangana Ranaut has finally straightened out the court battle that was acting as an obstruction for her from getting a new passport.

Kangana now has her passport and she will be joining the team for her forthcoming film Dhaakad soon in Budapest.

The Thalaivi actress took to her official IG handle to share the big news. Kangana posted a picture with Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai and wrote in the caption:

"Got my passport.... Thanks to everyone for their concern and best wishes ... Chief I will be with you all soon razylivingtheblues #Dhaakad."

Only a few weeks ago, Kangana’s plea for her passport renewal was denied by Mumbai high court because she had an FIR registered against her for tweeting false information and creating communal disharmony.

Her application was also considered vague by the court, who then gave her time to amend the application and moved the hearing date to sometime in August. However, things clearly worked out for the Queen star.

Her upcoming film Dhaakad is touching on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women. Kangana will be playing the role of an officer opposite to Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal.