Pooja Hedge sheds light on her 'idea of a party'

Actress Pooja Hedge shared her idea of partying as she poses in pyjamas from the comfort of her own home.

The actress actively uses social media to keep her fans updated on her work and whereabouts and this Tuesday, took to the photo sharing application and shared a picture in her cosy pyjamas.

The Instagram post included a caption that read, “Because sitting at home all cosy has always been my idea of a party….”

For those unversed, the entertainment industry finally was back on track as COVID restrictions eased in many parts of India.



Pooja Hedge, like all other stars, has returned to work and was currently occupied with the shoot of her Tamil debut film Beast, starring alongside Thalapathy Vijay.