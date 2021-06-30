Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor shed light on their 'sisterly bond'

The Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi recently gave insights into little known facts about each other.



For those unversed, Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of the well-known filmmaker Boney Kapoor, and the late Indian actress Sridevi.

The sisters shar a close bond of love and are often spotted on social media posing together in a selfie.

In a talk show BFF’S with Vogue season 3, hosted by Neha Dhupia, the two sisters opened up on each other’s secrets.

Khushi revealed a hilarious attribute about Janhvi during the interview and admitted that Janhvi adored a pink water bottle, Chuski, to such an extent that she created its very own Instagram page.

Janhvi on the other hand detailed Khushi’s most annoying habit and admitted that she's a happily staying messy” who always leaves things strewn around.

The duo has even been dubbed the ‘new Kardashians in town' by a number of industry insiders and specialists.