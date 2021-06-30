Home > Bollywood Anushka Sharma snapped in UK with Virat Kohli, Vamika Zainab Nasir | June 30, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Anushka Sharma snapped in UK with Virat Kohli, Vamika

Famed actress Anushka Sharma was recently spotted taking a stroll with her daughter Vamika andhusband Virat Kohli in the UK.

Photos of Anushka pushing her daughter’s stroller on the streets were shared on her social media. Anushka was seen clad in a brown coat, with hair tied into a pony.

This is not the first snap Anushka has shared of her trip either, previously, a picture of the actor alongside Virat surfaced this Monday.

It showed the couple enjoying a luscious breakfast, with a caption that read, “When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious.”