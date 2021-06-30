Home > Bollywood Juhi Parmar addresses need to 'filter' content for children Zainab Nasir | June 30, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Juhi Parmar addresses need to 'filter' content for children

Juhi Parmar recently urged the public to be responsible parents when it comes to raising children and to avoid using explicit content for their safety and security.

She believes it is becoming increasingly important tounderstand the lyrics of a song before uploading any song video or sharing the content at large.

In an attempt to solidify her stance on the matter, Juhi deleted all the posts with bold lyrics on her social media, all because she wanted to avoid the possibility of it becoming a harmful trend.

Taking to Instagram, Juhi wrote, “A lot of you decided to join the bandwagon of responsible parenting with me, a lot of you deleted your reels, a lot who were going to make something on the song decided not to. And I want to, first of all, THANK all of you for believing in something I genuinely did."

She added, "And like I mentioned, I'm human too and I've made similar mistakes. But its only when my friend Aashu (AashkaGoradia) pointed out the lyrics did I realise that now each and every song needed to be checked. But there are songs I have used without realizing their lyrics.”







