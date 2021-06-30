Home > Bollywood Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan reveal their mantra to a successful marriage Zainab Nasir | June 30, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

The Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan recently shared marital advice for all those who are stepping into marriage or are already married.

In a throwback interview with Vogue, Aishwarya gave a piece of advice to her fans regarding marriage and claimed, “Keep the faith. Believe in it, heart, mind and soul. The body will follow anyway! Be brutally frank with yourself. You are your own best friend. Experience everything for real, and you will cherish it forever.”

Even Abhishek chimed in and said, “Everything you think marriage is going to be, it's all that and more. Don't believe the haters. People have joked about marriage for so long that it's come to stick. But it's great fun. Go for it. Just be 500 per cent sure of the person. Don't do it if you have even an iota of doubt, if you're not completely convinced.”