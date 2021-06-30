Home > Bollywood Sushmita Sen pens heartfelt advice to maintain positivity in life Zainab Nasir | June 30, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Sushmita Sen pens heartfelt advice to maintain positivity in life

Actress Sushmita Sen has always spread positivity through her words of wisdom, beautiful quotations and is known for motivating her fans by addressing attention grabbing topics on motherhood, body shaming and general life.

In a throwback post, Sushmita shared a quote saying, “The past is a place of reference, not a place of residence.”

She continued, “If we reside in the past, pain becomes the reference!! I choose every day to reside in the present...it helps me refer to the past with healing gratitude!!”



On the work front, Sushmita made her Bollywood debut with 1996 release Dastak. Secondly, she made her digital debut with Aarya, and is now seen shooting for the second season of the crime drama.