Home > Bollywood Taapsee Pannu talks about her father's reaction to 'explicit scenes' in movies Web Desk | July 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Taapsee Pannu talks about her father's reaction to 'explicit scenes' in movies

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is recalling hilarious childhood memories with her father.

The star, who would next be seen on Netflix's Haseena Dilruba oppositeVikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane, recently talked about watching movies with 'explicit scenes' in teenage.

Recalling incidents from back in the days, Taapsee revealed her family had only one TV growing up and her father usually liked watching Hollywood films. Since nobody had a choice, the whole family would accompany him.

"Dad mostly used to watch English action films," Taapsee told RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

"We had just one TV, so if dad would start watching, we'd have no option but to watch along. We didn't go out to watch films, per se. It's normal to have a certain kind of explicit scene. But it becomes very awkward when it's next to your teenage daughters," she laughed.

"So both of us are sitting there, and it's almost like all of us have started sweating, trying to understand who should do what," she confesses.

