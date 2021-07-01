Naseeruddin Shah is doing well, will be discharged on Friday

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who had been admitted to the hospital for Pneumonia this Tuesday, is expected to be discharged tomorrow, as per his secretary.
The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the Khar-based PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre. Shah was accompanies by family.
“He is doing well. He might be discharged tomorrow,” said Naseeruddin Shah’s secretary Jairaj in a statement this Thursday.
The news comes after wife Ratna Pathak Shah on Wednesday confirmed the actor had been diagnosed with a small patch of Pneumonia.
