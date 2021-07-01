Kangana Ranaut slams Taapsee Pannu, says ‘Iski aukat dekho, B-grade actor’

Bollywood’s controversial Queen Kangana Ranaut has reacted on actress Taapsee Pannu’s recent remarks about her. Taapsee, in an interview with Indian media house said that she does not miss Kangana’s presence on Twitter as the latter does not hold any relevance in her life.

The Tanu Weds Manu actress slammed Taapsee in her answer as she took to her Instagram Stories and penned down a long note.

In her detailed note, she slammed the Thappar famed actress for begging roles. “She calls producers and begs Kangana ji ne kuch chhoda hai toh mujhe dedo please, aur aaj iski aukat dekho, jo kabhi gareeb producer ki Kangana kehlane mein bhi proud feel karti thi… aaj mujhe he irrelevant keh rahi hai ha ha insaan aur uski fitrat ajeeb hai (she calls producers and begs them to give her films that I turned down, and look at her today. She was once proud to be called the Kangana for poor producers and today, she calls me irrelevant. Haha, people and their strange nature) anyway all the best with your film girl tapaseepannu try promoting it without my name,” wrote Kangana.

In another post, the Gangster actress further added, “I don’t mind B grade actors using my name or style or interviews or general career strategies to promote themselves or their careers. Of course, they will use my name growing up in the industry I was also inspired by those who made it before me but I never disrespected them always showed immense respect for those who inspired me like Vaijantimala ji, Waheeda Ji and Sridevi Ji. Magar doosre ke sar pe paon rakh kar upar chadhne ki koshish karne wale ko uski aukaat dikhana zaruri hai. Good Morning to all.”

Kangana’s Twitter account was permanently suspended earlier this year for violating the platform’s hate speech policies. The Manikarnika has since shifted to Instagram to voice her opinions.