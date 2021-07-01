Home > Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan riding a Harley Davidson, granddaughter Navya Nanda calls him the ‘coolest’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Amitabh Bachchan riding a Harley Davidson, granddaughter Navya Nanda calls him the ‘coolest’

Legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user. With more than 27m followers on his Instagram handle, the Piku actor constantly updates his fans with interesting posts and throwback pictures.

Sharing a glimpse into his life, the superstar on Wednesday, shared a picture of him riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The picture was taken during his 2011 released film Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap. In the picture, Big B is seen wearing a black leather jacket with dark hair riding a Harley Davidson bike. He captioned the throwback picture as, “riding a Harley is a world of its own.”

While fans and fellow celebrities showered love for the superstar and praised his look in the comments, his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda commented on the picture, “The coolest” along with a fire emoticon.

On the work front, the Gulabo Sitabo star has several major pictures waiting in the line including Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.