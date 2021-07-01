Home > Bollywood Vidya Balan feels letdown for not being nominated for film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ Zainab Nasir | July 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Vidya Balan opened up on her feelings of disappointment for not being nominated for her performance in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.



Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a psychological horror comedy film, where Vidya essayed the role of a woman possessed by a ghost.

In a chat with Pink Villa, Vidya recalled, "I really felt sad because everybody was saying...I had performed really well in the film, but no one nominated me for that film.”

She said, "But I think it's a part of life.”

It was a remake of the1993 Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu. Bhool Bhulaiyaa gained both commercial success and critical acclaim.

Vidya is a recipient of several accolades which includes a National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards. She was also awarded the Padma Shri by the government of India, in 2014.

Vidya is well-known for bringing a change in the portrayal of women by taking up roles in female oriented films.