Home > Bollywood National Doctors Day: Hina Khan pays rich tribute to selfless community of frontline workers Zainab Nasir | July 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Hina Khan observed National Doctors Day and appreciated the doctor’s for their undying effort and hard work in saving trillions of lives during the pandemic.



The frontline workers and doctor’s around the globe worked hard day and night trying to save every life. Doctor’s were the backbone of the healthcare system.

During COVID times, healthcare was overburdened by an unprecedented number of critically ill, with a disease not completely understood. Doctors played a vital role in ensuring patient safety, while many-a-times compromising their own.

Hina Khan penned a note thanking doctors. She said, “The frontline workers are our superheroes. We need to thank them for their relentless effort in battling the virus. The doctors have been the strength and support of our country. They raised their hands up and stood firm in these difficult times. We will always be thankful to our doctors who have been working day and night to combat the situation. I wish and pray that the situation gets back to normal.”

She added,“They have stayed away from their family and spent some sleepless nights, making sure a hassle-free and speedy recovery from Covid.”