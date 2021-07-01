Home > Bollywood ‘It’s tough but what breaks you also makes you stronger,’ says Kriti Sanon Zainab Nasir | July 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Famed actress Kriti Sanon voiced her thoughts about the pandemic and detailed how she dealt with it.



The entertainment industry had greatly suffered during the pandemic as shoots had been cancelled and cinemas remained closed for a whole year. It had a drastic effect on people’s incomes and livelihoods.

Kriti Sanon could relate to it clearly, as she had fought with the disease herself.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Kriti Sanon said, “2020 has been the worst year of my life and probably of many people’s lives due to multiple reasons.”

She added, “It’s a year I don’t want to look back at. I just feel extremely fortunate that I could be with my family in those tough times at home with food on my table, which a lot of others were unfortunately struggling for.”

Kriti Sanon elaborated, “It’s been speculative, full of learnings... it’s made me realise how important it is to stop running so fast and just spend time with your family and be around people who you love. It was a tough year but what breaks you, also makes you stronger.”

She further added, “I feel lucky that I was still able to work and finish a few films in the pandemic time, which was really tough.”

The actress had completed the shooting of the film Hum Do Humaare Do, Bhediya and Bachchan Pandey.

In conclusion, “Work is something that is going to sort itself out. People will figure out a way, help each other and make sure that no film suffers.”