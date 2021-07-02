Home > Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan reveals his school friends used to call him ‘Maal Gaadi’ Sakina Mehdi | July 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan appeared in an interview and revealed why he was called Maal Gaadi by his school friends in Delhi.

Khan shared, “Maal Gaadi, because I used to run very fast, like an express train. It was also because my hair used to stand out in front.”

The actor also recalled how mischievous he was back in his school days. He said he would often faint in class and pretend that he was having a seizure.

Khan said, “I’d ‘faint’ in the classroom and the teachers had to take off their shoes for me to smell. Once, when we had a new teacher, I ‘fainted’ and the other kids convinced him that if he didn’t give me the suede shoes he was wearing, I’d die. He had to roam barefoot the rest of the day.”