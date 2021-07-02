Home > Bollywood Federal Agency calls in Yami Gautam for hearing in money laundering case Zainab Nasir | July 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Yami Gautam was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for investigation in an alleged money laundering case next week.



Previously, the actress was seen enjoying her wedding festivities with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony.

While Yami seemed occupied in her newly married life, some media reports claimed that she was called for questioning by the ED, where she will be giving her statement regarding the matter.

According to Hindustan Times, Yami had received around 1.5 crores in her private bank, a breach of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

This was not the first time Yami had been called in by the Enforcement Directorate.

The first call was issued to her last year but she could not attend it due to the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place.

Yami and her husband Aditya tied the knot last month on June 4. They broke the news on social media which left her fans happily surprised.

Gautam’s Instagram was flooded with pictures from her Haldi and wedding ceremony.