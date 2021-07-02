'Vidya Balan on sleep-walking through some films: ‘didn’t excite me

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan appeared in an interview and opened up about working in some commercial films that didn’t excite her.

Balan shared, “I didn’t feel that... I made my debut with Parineeta, which was an absolutely great film, a dream debut and it was an author-backed role, and some other roles that I did were fabulous."

The actor added, "But there were some roles that I did in the so-called commercial films, that I thought would be a cakewalk. So I didn’t put in any effort and I got criticized for it while the films did well.”

She further added, “And that’s when I told myself - why did I sleepwalk through these films? And that’s when I realized it didn’t excite me. So, I decided to do films that excite me and that’s when Ishqiya was offered to me."