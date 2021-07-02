Home > Bollywood Ranveer Singh's latest photo shoot creates hilarious meme fest on internet Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh is known for his stellar acting performances in superhit films. The actor is also well-known for breaking the stereotypes with his bold fashion experiments.

Recently, the Khilji of Padmaavat posted pictures of his latest Gucci photoshoot. He can be seen wearing a aqua blue tracksuit and holding a black leather handbag. The look was accessorized with heavy gold jewelry and a long-haired wig.





He also paired up the luxury brand’s mustard yellow monogrammed socks, along with matching sunglasses, showing off his long tresses to his look.





The Gully Boy star paid homage to Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele with his latest pictures. While Ranveer’s photos caught the eye of many celebrities and fashion designers, the photos broke the internet with hilarious reactions from fans as well.

Take a look at the funny memes shared by Ranveer’s fans on Twitter.



