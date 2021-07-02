Home > Bollywood Lisa Haydon reveals birth of baby no. 3 in a candid response Eesha Iftikhar | July 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Lisa Haydon announced the birth of her third child with Dino Lalvani in the most unconventional way. There were no pictures or notes on her social media to give the news to her anticipating fans. However, she did seem to confirm that baby number 3 is here in the comments section of her latest post.

A fan commented under Lisa’s post to inquire about the baby. The comment read, "Hey can you tell me please wheres your 3 tiny baby.” Lisa responded to the comment and replied, “In My Arms.”

Lisa and her husband Dino announced the news of her pregnancy at the begininng of this year in February. They share two sons — Zach and Leo — before the addition of a new baby. Lisa enlisted her son Zack to unveil the newborn’s gender.

In a recent interview with Harper Bazaar India, Lisa revealed that it’s a daughter. She also uncovered the due date, which was June 22 and said:

“Our third child-a daughter-is due to arrive on June 22, but I can already feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner. When Zack was born, Dino and I were like, ‘Where did this angel come from?’ And when Leo was born, he was a force of nature, and we were like ‘That’s our child, the other one’s an angel.’”

A few days ago, the Queen actress posted on her Instagram about the jitters she was having before giving birth to her daughter while already being a mother to infants. She penned down her enquiries and wrote:

.“Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms? I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he’s yet learning how to talk. Precious boy you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks.”