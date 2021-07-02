Home > Bollywood Badshah claims his pop music conceptualization entirely novel, calls it ‘tide turner' Zainab Nasir | July 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Indian rapper and singer Badshah opened up on not working to attain stardom but to promote his brand of music, as he claimed all his song tracks as ‘tide turners.’



Badshah began his career in 2006 with the group Mafia Mundeer. He is originally known as Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, with Badshah being his stage name.

The singer made his appearance in the Forbes India’s Celebrity 100, in 2017, 2018 and 2019 as the highest paid celebrities in India whose songs have always been a game changer.

In a chat with IANS, Badshah said, "I don't work for the stardom. I work for the music that belongs in my veins and I know I will never lose that. It's God's gift to me.”

Badshah has made his name in the music world through his upbeat tracks and invigorating voice. The song tracks that he is famous for include Mercy, Paagal, DJ waley Babu ,She Move It Like, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Wakhra Swag, Kar Gayi Chull, Garmi and Genda Phool. He is known as the king of Punjabi pop music.

He added, "All my tracks have been tide-turners in different ways -- from 'Saturday Saturday' and 'Abhi toh party shuru hui hai" that were my introduction to Bollywood to 'DJ waley babu' that I believe changed the standards of how pop music could perform in this country. From 'Paagal' that went viral across the world to 'Genda phool' that was such a strong representative of Indian colours and sounds to the world to this. I will always be proud of my body of work.”

In conclusion, he said, “I have a constant thought of working on bringing back unheard sounds and samples. It's sometimes cracking the right hook that every single listener can make their own, irrespective of region or age.”