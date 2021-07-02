Home > Bollywood Abhinay Deo reveals why Imran Khan left Bollywood Sakina Mehdi | July 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Abhinay Deo reveals why Imran Khan left Bollywood

Indian film director Abhinay Deo sat down for an interview and shared why Imran Khan left the film industry.

The Delhi Belly director revealed, “I would surely like to work with Imran again. After 'Deli Belly', there were a few feature films I had offered him as an actor. But he has taken a call to go towards direction rather than acting and I personally believe that he is a very talented guy. He is very intelligent, well-read, very well aware of world cinema."

He added, “Imran is a trained director. I personally feel that a person's talent doesn't need only one channel to come out of. If as a director he feels that he will be able to do justice to his craft, then so be it. Any form that his talent comes out, we should be welcoming."