Anushka Sharma takes ‘Bat Balance Challenge’ with Virat Kohli, guess who did it better?

Bollywood’s beloved couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to impress their fans with their adorable and lovely moments. With immense fan following on major social networking platforms, the couple sets major relationships goals by sharing beautiful glimpses from their lives with their fans.

Recently, the power couple of Bollywood tried the challenge of balancing a bat in their latest social media post and fans cannot stop gushing over them.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared an interesting clip with her followers, where she and cricket star Virat were spotted balancing a bat with their palm.

"I had fun doing the TakaTak #BatBalance challenge with virat.kohli! You too show us your skills by participating in the #BatBalance challenge on the mxtakatak app now," she captioned alongside the clip.

In this new challenge, two people compete with each other as they balance bats on their fingers. The one who balances the longer wins the challenge. Fans were quick to garner the husband and wife duo with loved-up comments.

In the video, the Pk starlet is seen wearing a white knotted shirt paired with blue denims and white sneakers, while Virat is seen sporting white T-shirt and a grey joggers.

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka are currently in England. The couple headed there for Virat's cricket tournament with their daughter Vamika.