Shefali Shah shares when she got rejected as air hostess back in time

Actress Shefali Shah opened up on her desire to be an air hostess but shared that her application to Cathay Pacific Airline was rejected.

Taking to Instagram, Shefali shared a throwback picture of herself when she was young.

She captioned the post, “The picture I’d submitted for the Cathay pacific application I got rejected.”



Her star friends reacted to her post in a sweet manner.

Sandhya Mridul commented, “Whaaat did not know! I got accepted but didn’t and didn’t take it and well here we are.”

Divya Dutta wrote, "Alley mere baby!! Our gain!"

Fans showered her post with love and praise. One fan wrote, "Cathay be more pacific about their requirements? Coz ur looking so cute here...! Lol."

In 2019, Shefali appeared at a show named The Brand New Show with Huma Qureshi, where she spoke up on her career wishes. She said she wanted to be a doctor in her college days and then applied for the job of an air hostess, for which she got rejected, but now was in the showbiz industry.

The actress featured in the film Ajeeb Daastaans, a Netflix anthology. She was also seen in the Netflix series, Delhi Crime. The show won an Emmy Award.

The actress has some projects lined up in her kitty. A medical thriller web series Human and Shah Rukh Khan’s production film Darlings, starring along with Alia Bhatt and Doctor G, with Ayushmann Khurrana.