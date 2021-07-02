Home > Bollywood Kareena Kapoor looks super chic in white ethnic wear as she steps out for an outing Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kareena Kapoor looks super chic in white ethnic wear as she steps out for an outing

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted taking a stroll out in Mumbai on Friday. The Heroine starlet, who never fails to impress her fans with her fashion statements, opted for a breezy ethnic wear and made heads turn with her stunning look.

The new mom, who had been spending time at home amid the lockdown, was snapped outside at his father Randhir Kapoor’s residence. With her perfect styling for an afternoon outing, Bebo managed to grab all the attention as she opted for a traditional white outfit to beat the summer heat.

The Ki & Ka actress smiled at the paps before stepping inside the building. In the pictures, for which she stopped briefly to pose, she is seen sporting a black mask that she briefly took it off to pose for the cameras.

Kareena opted for a white kurta with straight cotton pants and flats for the outing. She paired it up with a tan brown luxury bag. Her black bindi and her radiant smile added extra charm to her beautiful personality.

Apart from Bebo, others including Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor and her daughter were also spotted outside Randhir’s residence. The family has reunited for a puja ritual at Randhir Kapoor's new house.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht.