Varun Dhawan makes 'Avengers' star Chris Pratt dance on song 'Tan Tana Tan' Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 02, 2021

Varun Dhawan makes ‘Avengers’ star Chris Pratt dance on song ‘Tan Tana Tan’

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan joined Hollywood superhero Chris Pratt for a quick-virtual interview. The duo spoke about Pratt’s upcoming sci-fi action film the Tomorrow War.

While sharing the same frame with the Jurassic World’s lead star, the conversation took a fun turn when the Kalank actor asked Pratt to do the dance steps of one of his hit song Tan Tana Tan from movie Judwaa 2.

Surprisingly, the Guardians of the Galaxy’s star aced the iconic step and presented flawless moves with a little demonstration by Varun before saying, "I wanna do a Bollywood movie with you."

The Dilwale actor shared a video on Instagram on Thursday. Take a look.







