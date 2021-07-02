Home > Bollywood Samantha Akkineni celebrates 11 years in film industry: ‘I learnt to deal with my insecurities’ Zainab Nasir | July 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Actress Samantha Akkineni spilled details regarding her journey as an actress, as her career marked 11 years in the industry.



Samantha is a South Indian actress who gained fame as a style icon and for delivering versatile performances in many films.

She began her career with the film, Ye Maaya Chesave as Jessie, and transformed as Raji in The Family Man season 2, an action-based series.

In an exclusive interview with Pink Villa, Samantha said, “I have had a lot of self-doubts. But over the years, that has changed. I have learnt to deal with my insecurities, learnt to take bigger risks. Today, I’m confident, face my fears and insecurities head-on, and take bigger risks — these are the three biggest changes that I notice in me now.”

Samantha is occupied with the shooting of her next romantic fantasy film Shaakuntalam portraying the role of Shakuntala, a lead character.

She has many Tamil films lined up.