Bollywood International Film Festival: Rohit Roy debuts into 'future of film' with his short film 'Broken Frames' Zainab Nasir | July 02, 2021

Actor Rohit Roy showcased excitement as his debut short film Broken Frames has been chosen by an International film festival.



The film was shot when the pandemic was at its peak, in Kolkata, in 2020.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Rohit said, “It is one of those cities which is so unique, it’s the hero of the film. The director, Ram Kamal Mukherjee... I have known him for the longest time. He is not only a friend, but known in the literary circle as a writer. He wrote a book of stories and made films based on them.”

Rohit added in surprise, “Sometimes things happen when you are least expecting. It’s a happy occasion. Yes, we knew it will go to festivals, but not so early on. It is our second festival.”

He continued, “India is not a real consumer of short films and short formats. We are just about starting in that direction.”

He concluded, “Now more so, given the fact that people are consuming most content on their phones, on the go. This is the future, and I am glad to have started.’’