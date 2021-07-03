Home > Bollywood When Amir Khan was helped by Salman Khan during divorce with first wife Reena Dutta Web Desk | July 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

When Amir Khan was helped by Salman Khan during divorce with first wife Reena Dutta

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan once touched on how co-star Salman Khan helped him survive his first divorce with wife Reena Dutta.

Speaking on Koffee With Karanduring one of his appearances, Aamir revealed:



"In Andaz Apna Apna I had a very bad experience working with Salman Khan. I didn't like him then. I found him rude and inconsiderate. After tasting the experience of working with him I just wanted to stay away from Salman," Aamir Khan told Karan Johar on the show.

The duo then reconnected during the time when Aamir had divorced wife Reena.

"Salman walked into my life when I was at my lowest. I had gone through a divorce with my wife. But later we bumped into each other and he expressed his wish to meet me. We met again and drank together and we connected. And it began as a genuine friendship and it has only grown," he added.