Home > Bollywood Alia Bhatt in jitters amid shoot of DARLINGS: 'will always be an actor first' Eleen Bukhari | July 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Alia Bhatt in jitters amid shoot of DARLINGS: 'will always be an actor first'

Alia Bhatt is marking her first shoot on the sets of upcoming movie DARLINGS with an inspiring post.

The 28-year-old actor took to her Instagram on Saturday and shared feelings of nervousness with fans.

"day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor)," captioned Alia alongside the photos.

"I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!" she continued.





"I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care," she confessed.

P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors itsvijayvarma shefalishahofficial roshan.matthew)