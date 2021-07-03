Home > Bollywood Priyanka Chopra melts hearts in latest pic as she reunites with her pet Diana Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Priyanka Chopra melts hearts in latest pic as she reunites with her pet Diana

Global icon Priyanka Chopra-Jonas has returned back to her home in London after her brief visit to the US over last week.

The White Tiger starlet has made sure to spend some quality time with her lovely pets. Taking to her Instagram, PeeCee shared a beautiful glimpse of the adorable moment in which, she reunited with her pet dog Diana.





As fans already know that Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have three dogs- Gino, Panda and Diana. In the recent picture, she posted on the gram, she was seen in all smiles as she cuddled with her dog Diana.

Along with the picture, the Dostana actress wrote, “Reunites. #Quarantinelife” and tagged her dog in the post.

She also shared an Instagram story of herself enjoying the lazy day followed by two other stories, each dedicated to her other pets--Gino and Panda. In the pictures, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress was also seen flaunting her new tattoo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in the upcoming spy series Citadel. She also has several films including Text For You and Matrix 4 in the pipeline.