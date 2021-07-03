Home > Bollywood Vicky Kaushal sets new ‘personal record’ with a deadlift at gym post COVID recovery Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Vicky Kaushal sets new ‘personal record’ with a deadlift at gym post COVID recovery

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a big toll at human population all over the world. For Bollywood stars and celebrities, the outbreak of the virus amid the second wave, was a tough call to maintain their lifestyle and falling prey to the deadly virus.

Among many stars, Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal also battled COVID-19 back in April 2021. However, with proper healthcare lifestyle, the Uri actor has recovered well from the virus now.

However, it seems to be the slow process of post-illness recovery but Vicky has been stunned his fans as he hit a major milestone at the gym on Saturday morning.

The Raazi actor took to his Instagram handle and shared his personal achievement at the gym as he posted a video. IN the video, he can be seen doing workout at the gym and breaking his previous record of lifting heavyweights.

He can be collecting all his strength to nail the deadlift and after achieving his target, he is seen celebrating it in a happy way with his trainer at the gym.

Sharing the video, Vicky wrote, "After a slow post-covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning!"

On the work front, the Masan star has Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh biopic and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw in the pipeline. He will be also seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.