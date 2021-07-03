Home > Bollywood Did you know Ranbir Kapoor was first choice for ‘Delhi Belly’ and not Imran Khan? Sakina Mehdi | July 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Did you know Ranbir Kapoor was first choice for ‘Delhi Belly’ and not Imran Khan?

Indian director Abhinay Deo sat down for an interview with a publication and revealed that former actor Imran Khan was not producer Aamir Khan’s first choice for Delhi Belly, in fact it was Ranbir Kapoor.

According to Deo, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor was upset because he was not his uncle’s first choice for the film.

Deo recalled what Kapoor said to him during a chat, “I just thought about how embarrassing it would be for me to watch this film with my parents at the premiere, and I opted out.”

However, the director did praised the 38-year-old for his performance in the film.